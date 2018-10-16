Ireland U21’s lose again as U19’s qualify

The Republic of Ireland under-21s ended their European Championship qualifying campaign with a 2-nil defeat away to Germany on Tuesday night.

It was a fourth defeat of the group for Noel King’s side.

Derry City’s Ronan Hale played 75 minutes but could find the net as he dud in the previous game against Israel.

Meanwhile, the Under-19s qualified for the elite phase of their Euro qualifiers with a perfect record after coming from behind to beat the Netherlands 2-1 in Longford this afternoon.

The Under-19’s are managed by former Finn Harps player Tom Mohan.