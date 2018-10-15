Work to start this week on new footpath at Killygordon

Work is to start this week on a new footpath at Killygordon.

The footpath is to stretch from the crossroads village to the Red Hughs football club, linking to pathways at Monellan Woods which will equate to 6km

The project has come about through a mixture of CLAR funding and Community assisted scheme funding along with local matching funding gathered locally.

Cathaoirleach of the Stranorlar Municipal District Cllr. Patrick McGowan is hopeful that when complete, it will act as a great asset to the community: