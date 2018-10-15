Warning a ‘No Deal’ Brexit would be disastrous for drinks industry

The Alcohol Beverage Federation’s warning a ‘No Deal’ Brexit would be disastrous for the drinks industry across Ireland.

The industry group says it would disrupt 23 thousand cross-border truck movements and would apply unnecessary tariffs to supply chains.

It also says a no-deal scenario would put 364 million euro worth of trade between the UK and Ireland at risk.

Alcohol Beverage Federation Director Patricia Callan says a ‘no deal’ would have a negative effect on businesses north and south of the border: