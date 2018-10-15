St Eunan’s College target to stay in MacRory Cup

St Eunan’s College are back in Ulster Senior Schools A competition and begin their MacRory Cup campaign in the coming weeks.

The Letterkenny College make the move up having come through last years MacLarnon competition where they were just pipped at the post by Cookstown.

The aim of the College is to stay in the A competition and play the best schools in Ulster year on year.

St Eunan’s held a pre-competition launch today where former players with the college gathered along with the current MacRory and Ranafast Cup squads.

Manager with St Eunan’s for this campaign is Donegal All Ireland winner Colm McFadden…

Photos – Brian McDaid/Cristeph Studio Letterkenny