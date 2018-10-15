Outrage after Inishowen residents wait hours for ambulance

Serious concern has been raised once again over ambulance response times in Inishowen after a number of recent cases relating to significant delays have been highlighted.

In late August it’s been claimed that a man with a suspected stroke had to wait over two hours before an ambulance came to his aid.

It later emerged that the ambulance travelled from Donegal Town to Malin to tend to the man.

Meanwhile on Friday, it’s reported that an ambulance took an hour and 20 minutes to assist an elderly woman living in Carndonagh – it’s understood that that ambulance came from Glenties.

Cllr Martin McDermott has requested further information from the Director of the National Ambulance Service relating to similar instances over the weekend.

He says these issues will keep on happening unless a second ambulance crew is deployed to the peninsula: