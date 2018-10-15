Other options to be explored for traffic calming at local estate

Other options are to be explored with a view to establish traffic calming measures in Ballina Estate in Falcarragh.

A proposed design had been set up last week as a trial however this was deemed unsuitable as it would take up some car parking facilities in the area.

Other suggestions are now to be considered, including the possibility of installing ramps in the area.

A meeting is to be arranged between Council Engineers, businesses and residents to come up with a solution.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr Seamus O’Domhnaill says it’s important that the most suitable option is chosen: