Ahead of National Slow Down Day this Friday, Gardai have revealed that since May 2017, GoSafe checked the speed of 134,739 vehicles with 226 motorists detected travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

One of those was a driver detected travelling at 134 km/h in a 100 km/h zone in Letterkenny.

Over the 24 hour period beginning at 7am on Friday morning, An Garda Síochána will conduct a national speed enforcement operation, supported by the Road Safety Authority and other stakeholders.