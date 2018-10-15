Minister urged to address DEIS funding issue in Donegal schools

A Donegal County councillor has requested an urgent meeting with Minister Joe McHugh in relation to the removal of DEIS funding from a number of schools in the Glenties area.

Minister McHugh is set to appointed as the new Minister for Education and Skills subject to a Dail vote tomorrow (Tues).

Councillor Micheal Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig has said the removal of DEIS funding from a number of schools in the county is leading them towards issues such as school poverty.

He has requested a meeting with Minister McHugh as soon as possible: