Major talks in Brussels break down over Irish border issue

Talks between the UK’s Brexit secretary and the EU’s chief negotiator have broken down in Brussels over the Irish border issue.

Negotiations have been suspended until Wednesday, when Theresa May will meet other EU leaders including the Taoiseach.

Meanwhile, a senior Sinn Fein delegation is heading to London today to meet with the British Prime Minister and express their concerns over Brexit.

Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald says the deal between the DUP and Tory party has deepened the crisis – and their message today is clear.