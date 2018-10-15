Letterkenny is “clean to European norms” – IBAL

Letterkenny has retained its “Clean to European Norms” in Irish Business Against Litter’s latest report, coming in 19th out of 40 towns and cities.

An Taisce’s report says there are seven top ranking sites in the town.

The area around Main Street, Scoil Cholmcille National School, Conwal Church of Ireland and Ballymacool Town Park are particularly praised, with the park singled out as being beautifully landscaped.

IBAL say that by far, the most heavily littered site surveyed in Letterkenny was the Recycle Facility at the rear of Dunnes Stores Car Park.