Karl Lacey leaves Donegal Senior Set Up

It’s understood Karl Lacey has left the Donegal senior backroom team.

The 2012 Player of the Year and All Ireland winner has been with the set up for the past year.

When Declan Bonner was announced as Donegal Manger in October 2017, Lacey was appointed to a coaching role just months after retiring from playing.

The Four Masters clubman who lecturers at the LYIT in Letterkenny is believed to be stepping away due to family commitments.

There may be other changes on the backroom team as the county prepare for next season.

Donegal GAA have not commented on Lacey’s departure.