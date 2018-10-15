Irish Water faces criticism after major water outage in Inishowen

Irish Water is facing criticism after thousands of South Inishowen residents were left without water over the weekend.

A major burst in the main supply in Buncrana resulted in many homes and businesses across the peninsula going without water for much of Saturday.

Meanwhile a pipe burst has left hundreds of residents on Inch Island and surrounding areas without a supply today with a restoration time there later this evening.

Cllr Jack Murray says the service in its current state is simply unacceptable: