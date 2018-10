Leah Gallen will come home with a bronze medal from the European Junior Boxing Championships in Russia following her semi-final loss today.

The Raphoe Boxing club fighter lost out on a 3-2 split decision against Italian Miriam Tomasone, with the referee deducting a point from Gallen in the final round.

It is a big achievement for 16 year old Gallen as she made her international debut at these European Championships and is bringing a European medal back to Raphoe Boxing Club.