Donegal children set to benefit from special gaelic football programme

School children in the Donegal Gaeltacht areas are set to benefit from a special gaelic football programme.

The programme will be run by the Donegal Ladies Gaelic Football Association, and will involve the coaching of young players through Irish.

The plans were unveiled by Minister Joe McHugh after funding was secured in allocations for Budget 2019.

Plans for the programme were discussed as part of the Department of Culture, Heritage and Gaeltacht’s allocation in next year’s budget.

The coaching programmes will be conducted through Irish, instructed by the dozens of Irish-speaking Donegal Ladies’ Gaelic Football Assoication Coaches in clubs throughout the county’s gaeltachts.

The programme is aimed at keeping more young gilrs involved in sport through their teenage years and into adulthood.

The intention for the scheme is to be run and funded as part of an additional 1 million euro secured in budget 2019 to promote the use of Irish language both inside and outside the Gaeltacht.