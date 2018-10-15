Buy tickets for Highland Radio’s Christmas Concert!

Celebrate the festive season with Highland Radio at our Christmas Concert!

On Monday the 10th of December, the Mount Errigal Hotel will be a Winter Wonderland for music lovers as we will welcome the cream of the Country Music scene to Letterkenny!

Mike Denver & Band, Brendan Shine, Roly Daniels, Johnny McEvoy and Lisa McHugh will all perform their own hits along with some Christmas classics to get you in the mood for the most wonderful time of the year.

What an amazing Christmas present this would be for your nearest and dearest!

Click below to buy your ticket and join in all the festivites at Highland Radio’s Christmas Concert!