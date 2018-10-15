An Post refuses appeal to save Culdaff Post Office

An appeal submitted to An Post for a review of the closure of Culdaff Post Office has been refused.

A total of 33 appeals against the closure of Post Offices have been lodged nationwide.

In Donegal, two appeals have been submitted to date.

An independent review process is underway to assess applications submitted in a bid to retain some of the 159 post offices set to close across the country.

According to the Irish Times, 11 villages have been told by An Post that their appeals have been unsuccessful – they include Culdaff in Co Donegal and Ballinful in Co Sligo.

Meanwhile, a review has yet to be completed for Dunkineely Post Office.

The appeals are being assessed by Paddy McGuinness, former chief executive of the Western Development Commission, and Tom Hobson, an adviser and consultant and villages have until the end of this month to formally seek a review of a closure.