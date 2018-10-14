USL: Letterkenny Rovers with big win over Finn Harps Res. while Fanad beat Swilly

Letterkenny Rovers had a big win over Finn Harps Reserves today in the Ulster Senior League, running out 5-0 winners.

Declan Sharkey opened the scoring for Letterkenny before goals from Jonny Bonner and Conor Tourish left the score at half-time 3-0.

BJ Banda scored his fifth goal in three games as he converted on 59 minutes before Darren McElwaine scored a chip from 25 yards to leave the final score 5-0.

In the other Ulster Senior League fixture today, Fanad United had a 1-0 win over Swilly Rovers through a late Ryan McFadden goal in injury time at the end of the match.