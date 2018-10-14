Podium for Rhys Irwin at Brands Hatch as Caolan wraps up impressive season

Rhys Irwin claimed a podium place on his Moto3 today, even though he started from the back of the grid. He suffered engine failure yesterday and had to get a new engine in his Moto3.

Treacherous conditions made for a tough race, but Rhys raced through the pack to finish in third.

Caolán Irwin had an impressive sixth place finish in the final race of the BSB 600 Championship.

The Kilmacrennan rider was just pipped to the podium on the final laps but will take encouragement from the face that he has consistently finished in the Top 10 in his first year of the BSB.