Glenfin overcome Aodh Ruadh to win Donegal IFC

Glenfin are the 2018 Donegal Intermediate Football Champions following a 1-10 v 0-07 win over Aodh Ruadh at MacCumhaill Park on Sunday.

Karl McGlynn scored the only goal of the game with just 6 and a half minutes on the clock and that set the tone for the match as Glenfin stayed ahead until the end.

They now go on to play in the provincial series representing Donegal in the Ulster Club IFC and will play Senior Championship Football in Donegal next year.

Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh spoke after the match…