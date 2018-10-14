Donegal Junior League Results 14 October 2018

FAI Junior Cup

Quigley Point Swifts 1 vs 4 Cappry Rovers

Brian McCormick Sports & Premier

Donegal Town FC 4 vs 1 Glenea United

Killdrum Tigers 3 vs 2 Castlefin Celtic

Milford United FC 1 vs 4 Kilmacrennan Celtic FC

Rathmullan Celtic 2 vs 2 Keadue Rovers FC

Temple Domestic Appliance D1

Drumoghill FC 1 vs 3 Bonagee United FC

Gweedore Celtic 0 vs 2 Ballybofey United FC

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre D2

Deele Harps FC 4 vs 2 Raphoe Town

Dunkineely Celtic FC 3 vs 1 Copany Rovers FC

Gweedore United FC 3 vs 0 Glenree United FC

Letterbarrow Celtic FC 4 vs 1 Curragh Athletic FC

Whitestrand United FC 1 vs 4 Kerrykeel 71 FC