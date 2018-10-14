Donegal Junior League Results 14 October 2018

FAI Junior Cup
Quigley Point Swifts 1 vs 4 Cappry Rovers
Brian McCormick Sports & Premier
Donegal Town FC 4 vs 1 Glenea United
Killdrum Tigers 3 vs 2 Castlefin Celtic
Milford United FC 1 vs 4 Kilmacrennan Celtic FC
Rathmullan Celtic 2 vs 2 Keadue Rovers FC
Temple Domestic Appliance D1
Drumoghill FC 1 vs 3 Bonagee United FC
Gweedore Celtic 0 vs 2 Ballybofey United FC
Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre D2
Deele Harps FC 4 vs 2 Raphoe Town
Dunkineely Celtic FC 3 vs 1 Copany Rovers FC
Gweedore United FC 3 vs 0 Glenree United FC
Letterbarrow Celtic FC 4 vs 1 Curragh Athletic FC
Whitestrand United FC 1 vs 4 Kerrykeel 71 FC