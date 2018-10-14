Curtis rejoins Irish Senior Squad ahead of Nations League clash

Ronan Curtis has rejoined the Republic of Ireland Senior squad for their UEFA Nations League clash with Wales on Tuesday.

Curtis, who plays for Portsmouth, had previously been cut from a provisional 32 man squad and was set to feature for the Irish U21 team in their game against Germany, but after their 3-1 loss to Israel they will not be able to qualify for next year’s European Championships.

Curtis has scored 6 goals in 12 appearances for Portsmouth since his switch from Derry Citu during the summer, and will hope to feature in Tuesday’s game.