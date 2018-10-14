Best result of the year for Richard Kerr as he finishes Dickies British Supersport Championship

Donegal teenager Richard Kerr finished the 2018 Dickies British supersport championship with his best result to date.

Kerr, riding the Campbell motorsport triumph, finished in 13th position on Saturday but saved his best result of the year for Sunday’s final race of the series taking a fantastic 6th place.

Conditions where very tricky as rain fell on on the GP circuit.

It was a fantastic end to Richard’s rookie season in one of the most competitive classes in the series.

After finishing 13th in Saturday’s Sprint race Richard was confident of a top ten as his lap times were within touching distance of the regular top 8 runners.

A great boost for the small team ahead of their home appearance next weekend at the Sunflower Trophy Races at Bishopscourt in Co. Down where Richard will be looking to put on a strong show to end the 2018 season.

It has been difficult for the team this year and Richard as learning the new machine and set up at the various circuits has been hard work and as with all forms of motorsport now sponsorship plays a big part, the team did an amazing job with limited resources at their disposal against the top teams and they can all be proud of the efforts this year.

The team have a few fundraising events coming up in the next few months and anyone interested can keep an eye out for these on the Richard Kerr Racing Facebook page.