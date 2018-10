1-06 v 0-07 was the final score in the Donegal Intermediate B Football Championship Final at MacCumhaill Park today when Aodh Ruadh claimed the title against Cloughaneely.

Cloughaneely led by 0-04 v 0-02 at half-time but an early second half goal from Ryan Granaghan changed the complexion of the game and spurred Aodh Ruadh on to victory.

After the match, Ryan Ferry spoke with Aodh Ruadh captain Cian Dolan…