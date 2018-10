Glenfin are Donegal Intermediate Football Champions following their 1-10 v 0-07 win over Aodh Ruadh on Sunday in MacCumhaill Park.

The only goal of the game was scored by Karl McGlynn, and Glenfin were able to keep the lead in the match from the seventh minute of play.

After the match, Oisin Kelly was joined by Glenfin manager Liam Breen…

Oisin also spoke with Glenfin player Frank McGlynn…