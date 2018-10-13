Sam Moffett wins Harvest Rally but Declan Boyle is National Rally Champion

Sam Moffett claimed victory in the Donegal Harvest Stages Rally in his Ford Fiesta R5 on Saturday but the big news of the event is that an eighth place finish was enough to secure Declan Boyle a third Triton Showers National Rally Championship title.

Moffett was 7.9 seconds ahead of his brother Josh in a Fiesta WRC. Donagh Kelly was third in his Ford Focus while it was Joseph McGonigle in fourth in a BMW Mini. The Top 5 was rounded off by Declan Gallagher in a Toyota Starlet.

Chris Ashmore has all the details after SS9…

As the cars came back to the finish ramp, Chris spoke with Josh Moffett, winner Sam Moffett, Declan Gallagher and then National Champion Declan Boyle…