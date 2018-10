Red Hughs had a 4-09 v 0-05 win over Urris in O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny on Saturday to claim the Donegal Junior A Football Championship title.

Tom Comack reports for Highland Radio…

In the Junior B Final, Red Hughs and Pettigo played out a 0-08 v 0-08 draw, with that game to be replayed next week.