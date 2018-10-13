Parents in Strabane urged to educate children on misuse of fireworks



PSNI in Strabane are appealing to parents to speak to their children about the dangers of throwing objects at moving vehicles, as well as the dangers of fireworks.

It comes after police received a number of reports of youths throwing stones at vehicles on Bradley Way and a separate incident of eggs and Fireworks being thrown at a property in another area of the town.

The PSNI have said that Strabane, like any other town is a community where young and old must live together and say this behaviour is extremely upsetting for residents, as well as their pets.

Officers are reminding the public not only is it dangerous to handle Fireworks, it is also against the law on some occasions to have them in your possession without a licence.

They say the best way to deal with the issue is to stop those who are buying and selling them illegally and have encouraged anyone with information to come forward.