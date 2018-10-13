Joe McHugh TD to be appointed as Minister for Education and Skills

A Donegal Deputy is to be appointed as Minister for Education and Skills, subject to Dáil approval next week.

A number of Cabinet changes have been made following the resignation of Denis Naughten as Communications Minister on Thursday.

Joe McHugh is currently Minister of State at the Department of Culture with responsibility for Gaeilge, Gaeltacht and the Island.

He will be formally appointed as Minister of Education and Skills subject to a Dáil vote on Tuesday.

The Government Chief Whip says he’ll be able draw on past experience in the sector going forward: