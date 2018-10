Burt being their quest for the Ulster Junior Hurling Championship title tomorrow as they take on Castleblaney Faughs in their first-round clash.

Burt made their way into the Ulster Championship after winning the Donegal Championship, beating Setanta by 6 points in the final.

Throw-in tomorrow at O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny is at 4pm.

Burt manager Mickey McCann joined Tom Comack to preview tomorrow’s game…