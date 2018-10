Declan Boyle is 7th overall in the Donegal Harvest Stages Rally, which will be enough to give him the Triton Showers National Championship title for the third time.

Sam Moffett is leading the way following Stage 7, 13.6 seconds ahead of his brother Josh Moffett.

Donagh Kelly is a minute further behind in third while Joseph McGonigle is just 2 seconds behind Kelly in his BMW Mini.

Making up the Top 5 after SS7 is Declan Gallagher who is two minutes 1.9 seconds off the pace of leader Sam Moffett.