Sam Moffett and Karl Atkinson lead the Donegal Harvest Rally after 5 stages.

Josh Moffett is second, 19.3 seconds off his brother’s pace. JOe McGonigle is third, Donagh Kelly is fourth and Declan Gallagher is fifth. Sitting in 6th, 1 minute 50.6 seconds off the leader, is Declan Boyle – who will win the Triton Showers National Rally Championship title if it stays like this.

Chris Ashmore reports…