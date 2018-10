Institute lost 2-1 at home to Ballymena United today in the NIFL Premiership.

Stute’s only goal came courtesy of Joe McCready in injury time at the end of the game following Ballymena goals from Cathair Friel and James Knowles.

Eamonn McLaughlin reports from the Brandywell…

After the match Eamonn spoke with ‘Stute captain Michael McCrudden and Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey…