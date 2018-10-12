Tickets for Harps v Drogheda Play Off 2nd Leg go on sale Saturday

Tickets for Finn Harps v Drogheda United, 2nd leg at Finn Park on Friday 19th October will be on sale from Saturday in outlets around the county. The club would request that where possible supporters purchase tickets in advance to avoid congestion on match night. Please note that season tickets are not valid for this match and that there is a slightly earlier than normal kick off time.

Tickets available from Michael Murphy Sports Letterkenny, The Hatter, Main Street Ballybofey, McKelvey’s Bar Ballybofey, McCauley’s Restaurant Lifford, Mac’s Newsagents Buncrana, The Coachman’s Donegal Town, Kernans Newtoncunningham.

Prices are as follows: Adult €12 Concession €10, Secondary €5, Primary €3. Limited Seating is available, with an additional €3 paid inside ground. Please come early to avoid disappointment.