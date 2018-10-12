Storm Callum: Severe gusts expected in North West this morning

Thousands of homes and businesses are without power this morning after Storm Callum hit the country with high winds overnight.

Nearly 2500 homes and businesses are currently without power in the Derrybeg area with the restoration time there unknown at this point.

A Status Orange Weather alert is in effect in coastal counties right around the country as damaging gusts of up to 130 kilometres an hour sweep in from the Atlantic.

The storm is expected to track northwards as the day goes on, with warnings in the west and north remaining until early this evening.

Schools will have to decide this morning whether they’ll need to close while businesses are also being urged to be on alert.

Forecaster with Met Eireann Matthew Martin anticipates that conditions will still be poor in the North West this morning: