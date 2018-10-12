Storm Callum passes with relatively little impact

10 thousand people are waiting to get their power back after Storm Callum across the country.

Strong winds overnight led to 60 thousand homes, farms and businesses losing supply. At present, there are 90 customers without power in the Killybegs and Kilcar area and 19 in South Inishowen, all of which should be restored by 6pm – there were earlier issues in Derrybeg, Kilcar and Milford which have now been resolved.

The storm is now moving northwards, with a status orange warning in effect for Galway, Mayo , Sligo and Donegal until 5 o’clock this evening.