Concern has been raised over a serious case of illegal dumping in West Donegal.

Up to a thousand used beer cans and other items were discovered strewn in a rural area of Ghaoth Dobhair in recent days.

Donegal County Council has been informed of the matter.

Local Councillor Micheal Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig says there is an onus on people to take responsibility for their dumping: