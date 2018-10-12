National Broadband Plan now in doubt

The plan to deliver high speed broadband to every home in Ireland is now in doubt following the resignation of the Communications Minister.

Denis Naughten stepped down yesterday after it emerged he held a number of private meetings with businessman David McCourt, who is involved in the bid for the National Broadband Plan tender.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has ordered a review to see if the process has been compromised.

Fianna Fail’s Communications Spokesperson Timmy Dooley says the future of the National Broadband Plan has been cast into doubt: