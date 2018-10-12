Inishowen bus issue must now be resolved – Mac Lochlainn

Parents of second level students who have been denied school transport in South Inishowen will be expecting their issues to be addressed next week in the same way that a similar situation in the Milford catchment was resolved yesterday.

A commitment was given to a parents’ delegation from Termon and Kilmacrennan in the Dail yesterday by Minister John Halligan that they would be accomodated.

Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn has welcomed that breakthrough, saying they he and others knew that Milford would be sorted first.

He says parents and students in Inishowen must now be given the same treatment………..