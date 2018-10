Finn Harps will head into the second-leg of their First Division Promotion Playoff with Drogheda all-square following Friday night’s 1-1 draw at United Park.

Nathan Boyle secured the draw for Harps as he found the back of the net on 66 minutes following Ciaran Kelly’s 13th minute goal for Drogheda.

After the match, Chris Ashmore spoke with Harps boss Ollie Horgan…

Chris also spoke with Harps player Keith Cowan, Drogs manager Tim Clancy and Drogheda player Caolan Dillon…