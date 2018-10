Finn Harps and Drogheda United finished all square at one goal apiece at United Park on Friday evening in the first-leg of their SSE Airtricity League First Division Promotion playoff.

Ciaran Kelly opened the scoring on 13 minutes for Drogheda but Nathan Boyle equalised for Harps on 66 minutes.

The second leg will be played at Finn Park next Friday night.

Chris Ashmore reports from Drogheda…