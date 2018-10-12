ETB Chair confirms Buncrana site is sold

It’s been confirmed that the proposed site for planned the three school campus in Buncrana has indeed been sold.

Some confusion arose in recent days after the Education Minister declared that he was not aware that the site had been sold to a third party and was of the opinion that negotiations were progressing.

Cllr. Rena Donaghy has since received confirmation from the vendor that the site has definitely been sold.

However, ETB Chair and Cllr Donaghy is hopeful that a way forward can still be found: