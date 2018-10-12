€20,000 for urgent repair works at Donegal Parish Church

€20,000 has been allocated to Donegal Parish Church in Donegal Town to carry out urgent repair works.

A Save Our Spire campaign was launched earlier this year after concerns were raised that conditions would rapidly deteriorate unless funding was secured.

The funding provided by the Department of Arts, Heritage and the Gaeltacht will go towards the second phase of works to restore the Church which was badly damaged in a storm.

Archdeacon David Huss has welcomed the funding which he says will enable works to continue on restoring this iconic landmark: