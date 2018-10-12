Declan Boyle says Harps can take an advantage back from Drogheda

The latest stage of the First Division playoffs gets underway tonight.
Drogheda United welcome Finn Harps to United Park for the first leg, with kick off at 7.45.
Harps haven’t played a game in three weeks while Drogheda have come through a round of play offs beating Shelbourne.
Former Harps Captain Declan Boyle says Harps are very capable of a positive night away from home…
@DroghedaUnited v @FinnHarpsFC in the Play Offs 1st Leg this evening is LIVE on Highland from 7.40pm in association with @brianmccormicks Intersport pic.twitter.com/CqPKhnfI0m
— Highland Radio News (@HighlandNews) October 12, 2018