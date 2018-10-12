Declan Bonner on Ulster title defence and next season’s challenges

Fermanagh and Donegal will meet in the quarter finals of the 2019 Ulster Senior Football Championship.

The sides that met in last years final were paired together in Thursday nights draw with Donegal starting the defence of their provincial title at Brewster Park.

The winner will go to the semi finals with a possible tie against beaten All Ireland finalists Tyrone, should the O’Neill county come through games against Derry and Antrim.

Donegal Manager Declan Bonner is currently working of his plans and preparations for next season which starts with the McKenna Cup in January.

Speaking with Oisin Kelly, Declan says Brewster Park is not an easy place to go…