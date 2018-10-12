Council urged to seek hard should for Bluebanks upgrade

Donegal County Council is being urged to seek a hard shoulder and climbing lane on the new Bluebanks to Letterkenny scheme which is under construction on the N56.

Cllr John O’Donnell raised the issue at a Municipal District meeting this week, but was told by officials that a climbing lane was determined not to be necessary in accordance with TII design standards.

However, Cllr O’Donnell says with vehicle numbers on that road increasing, it’s important that this issue is revisited while the contractors are on site.: