Storm Callum: Council warns those in coastal areas to be prepared

Donegal County Council’s Crisis Management Team has met today in preparation for the arrival of Storm Callum.

An Orange Weather Warning is in place for Donegal from 10pm tonight with strong winds and heavy rain with a risk of flooding forecast.

The local authority has taken the decision to close the Pier Car Park in Donegal Town from 4pm this evening and are advising residents in coastal areas of Donegal Town and Killybegs that are susceptible to flooding to prepare and take necessary precautions.

The Council is to deliver sandbags to locations liable to flooding.

Update 2.15pm – Status Orange weather warning for Donegal

Key messages:

· The Pier Car Park in Donegal Town will be closed from 4pm this evening.

· Property owners and occupiers of properties in the coastal areas of Donegal Town and Killybegs that are susceptible to flooding should be prepared and should take necessary precautions.

Further to earlier advice in relation the Status Orange weather warning for Donegal, Donegal County Council wishes to advise that the Pier Car Park in Donegal Town will be closed from 4pm this evening.

Based in information available at this time, the areas most susceptible to flooding are the coastal areas of Donegal Town and Killybegs and the Council is urging property owners and occupiers of properties in these areas to be prepared and to take the necessary precautions.

Donegal County Council is delivering sandbags to locations liable to flooding.

It is predicted that peak winds will reach Donegal at 12 noon on Friday and the public is being urged to take extra care when outdoors during this weather event. All motorists should drive with extreme care, allow extra time for journeys and watch out for fallen branches and debris on roads. There is also a risk of fallen trees.

Homeowners, property owners and businesses should take precautions to secure any loose items of furniture, hoardings, scaffolding, signage and items such as trampolines and bins, which would be vulnerable to strong winds.