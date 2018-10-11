Ollie Horgan says decent season counts for nothing in Play-Offs

Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan is hoping that the three-week lay-off from competitive football will not affect their chances of gaining a decent away result against Drogheda Utd on Friday evening.

It’s the first leg of the promotion play—offs with the second game at Finn Park on next Friday the 19th of October.

Harps have injury concerns over Mark Timlin and Mark Coyle. Timlin missed the last two games of the regulation season against UCD and Cabinteely due to a knee injury. Coyle has had ongoing trouble with a knee also that kept him out of the Cabinteely game.

Harps boss Ollie Horgan told Highland’s Oisin Kelly it has been a difficult build up but he’s hopeful on a good result…