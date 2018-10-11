Hale scores but Ireland U21 lose

The Republic of Ireland under 21’s hopes of qualifying for the European Championships are all-but-over.

Noel King’s side went down 3-1 away to Israel in Group 5 this afternoon.

Derry City’s Ronan Hale was a second half subsitute and made it 1-1 with less than a half hour remaining.(see goal below)

Former Derry man Ronan Curtis was also involved from the start but couldn’t find the net on this ocassion.

For Ireland to finish second and secure a possible playoff berth, they need Norway to lose to both Germany and Azerbaijan and themselves to beat Germany away on Tuesday.