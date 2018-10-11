Garbhan Grant named USL Player of the Month

Garbhan Grant has been named as the Watson’s Menswear Ulster Senior League Player of the Month for September.

Grant has hit five goals already this season and is settling in well to life at Bonagee United.

Plucked from his schoolboy club, Letterkenny Rovers, over the summer months by new Bonagee boss Jason Gibson, Grant has excelled in his new-found role as a centre-forward.

Grant has scored twice against Swilly Rovers and Finn Harps Reserves and was among the goalscorer in last Monday’s 3-1 win over Derry City Reserves.