Gaelscoil Bhun Cranncha Board says “We have been failed”

The Board of Management at Gaelscoil Bhun Cranncha says the entire school community has been failed following the sale of the preferred site for the Buncrana Education Campus.

In a staterment issued this afternoon, the Board says while a preferred site was selected in 2016, after two long years of meetings, negotiations and planning, there is neither the will nor the commitment to deliver the site, which is the lynch pin of the campus initiative.

The statement says they had been led to believe by the Department of Education, even in recent weeks, that negotiations between the County Council and the vendor were reaching a positive conclusion, and they were as shocked as anyone to learn that the site has been sold to a third party.

The statement notes that the process of consultation between Donegal County Council and the Department of Education, known as the Memorandum of Understanding, is designed to expedite site acquisition for public buildings. However, the board say it has failed them miserably.

The statement concludes “Access to education in an education setting is a fundamental right which is currently being denied our pupils.

Our pupils, parents and staff deserve better”.